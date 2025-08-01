Next Article
Rajasthan is sealing risky buildings ahead of monsoon
Rajasthan just kicked off a big safety drive—2,699 old or risky buildings across 224 towns are being sealed or demolished to prevent accidents.
Officials are putting up clear warning signs and doing regular checks so no one gets caught off guard.
Urban development secretary says teams have been told to fix
The state isn't stopping at buildings. Teams have been told to fix exposed wires near roads and transformers, and fire crews are on standby for any rain emergencies during monsoon season.
As Urban Development Secretary Ravi Jain emphasized, quick action now is all about ensuring citizen safety before problems happen.