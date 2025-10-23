Rajasthan just greenlit a $4.3 trillion economy by 2047 plan
Rajasthan just greenlit its "Viksit Rajasthan/2047" plan—a roadmap to turn the state into a developed powerhouse by India's centenary year.
Crafted with input from 45 departments, the vision aims for a $4.3 trillion economy by 2047 (and $350 billion by 2030), touching everything from agriculture and industry to tourism, health, and renewable energy.
Youth-centric opportunities and sustainable growth
This plan is all about creating opportunities for Rajasthan's youth—think new entrepreneurship loans, upgraded universities, smarter cities, and more jobs.
The government wants to hit 100% literacy, boost skill-based education, improve healthcare access, and push sustainable growth.
If it works out, life in Rajasthan could look very different (and a lot better) for today's young people by the time 2047 rolls around.
Regular milestone reviews and year-wise planning are intended to keep things on track.