Rajasthan just greenlit a $4.3 trillion economy by 2047 plan

Youth-centric opportunities and sustainable growth

This plan is all about creating opportunities for Rajasthan's youth—think new entrepreneurship loans, upgraded universities, smarter cities, and more jobs.

The government wants to hit 100% literacy, boost skill-based education, improve healthcare access, and push sustainable growth.

If it works out, life in Rajasthan could look very different (and a lot better) for today's young people by the time 2047 rolls around.

Regular milestone reviews and year-wise planning are intended to keep things on track.