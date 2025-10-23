Next Article
UP man jumps into river after fight with wife
India
In Bamhauri village, Uttar Pradesh, a woman named Poonam died by suicide on Wednesday night after an argument with her husband.
The next morning, her husband Ram Niwas told both families about her death and then jumped into the Sharda river.
Police investigating the case
Niwas left his phone and slippers on the Sharda bridge before jumping in. Witnesses saw him swept away by the strong current.
Police teams are now searching the river with divers to find him.
Poonam's body has been sent for post-mortem, and officials are investigating what led up to these tragic events.