Philippines to offer visa-free entry for Indian tourists
India
Big news for Indian globetrotters: from June 8, 2025, if you have a valid visa or residence permit for the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore or Schengen countries, you can visit the Philippines without a separate visa for up to 30 days.
All you need is a passport valid six months beyond your trip and a confirmed return or onward ticket—making getaways to places like Boracay and Cebu much easier.
Other important details
There's also a 14-day visa-free option if you show proof of accommodation and funds.
Both options are strictly for tourism—so if you're planning to stay longer or visit for work/study, you'll still need the usual visa.
And heads up: even with other visas, transiting through the Philippines requires its own transit visa.