Philippines to offer visa-free entry for Indian tourists India Oct 23, 2025

Big news for Indian globetrotters: from June 8, 2025, if you have a valid visa or residence permit for the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore or Schengen countries, you can visit the Philippines without a separate visa for up to 30 days.

All you need is a passport valid six months beyond your trip and a confirmed return or onward ticket—making getaways to places like Boracay and Cebu much easier.