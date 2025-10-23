Mumbai's air quality hits all-time low in October India Oct 23, 2025

Mumbai's air quality took a serious dip in October 2025, making it the city's most polluted month so far, says the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Between October 18 and 22, pollution levels spiked at 19 monitoring stations for PM2.5 and 7 stations for PM10 across town, right in the middle of festive season celebrations.