Mumbai's air quality hits all-time low in October
Mumbai's air quality took a serious dip in October 2025, making it the city's most polluted month so far, says the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.
Between October 18 and 22, pollution levels spiked at 19 monitoring stations for PM2.5 and 7 stations for PM10 across town, right in the middle of festive season celebrations.
CREA analyst Manoj Kumar on pollution levels
The main culprits are vehicle emissions, construction dust, and open burning.
CREA analyst Manoj Kumar points out that both seasonal spikes and ongoing pollution need urgent attention to keep people safe.
Right now, PM2.5 and PM10 levels are way above safe limits—putting kids, older adults, and anyone with health issues at extra risk.