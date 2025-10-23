Next Article
Namma Metro sees post-Deepawali rush; people wait 30 minutes to board
On Thursday, October 23, 2025, following the return flow that began on Wednesday, Bengaluru's Namma Metro was way busier than usual as many commuters headed back to work and college after Deepawali.
The festival calm quickly turned into long queues and crowded stations—especially at Majestic, Kengeri, Yeshwantpur, and Nagasandra.
Trains were jam-packed too
At Majestic station alone, people waited up to half an hour just to reach the platforms.
Trains were jam-packed too, making the ride less than comfortable.
To help manage the rush, BMRCL brought in extra staff.
It's a clear sign that Bengaluru is back to its fast-paced routine after the holiday break.