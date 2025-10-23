Delhi man shot friend over feeding stray dog
A heated argument over feeding a stray dog ended with a 46-year-old man, Ashu Chaudhary, allegedly shooting Varun, a friend of the younger sister, in Delhi's Aman Vihar on October 21.
The dispute started when Chaudhary's employee's sister gave his pet's food to a stray, leading to a confrontation that escalated quickly.
When Varun tried to intervene to help his friend during the scuffle, things took a serious turn and he was shot in the leg.
Police investigating the matter
Varun was treated at SGM Hospital for his injury.
Police arrested Chaudhary under the BNS and Arms Act and are now trying to figure out how everyone involved is connected—and why something so minor led to violence.
As one officer put it, they're "trying to find out what made him react violently over such a small issue."