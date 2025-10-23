Next Article
Delhi: Youth dies after group clash during video shoot
India
A 22-year-old named Salman died after a fight broke out between two groups during a social media video shoot on the Nand Nagri flyover in northeast Delhi.
The clash happened on Tuesday, and despite his friend Sohail rushing him to GTB Hospital, Salman sadly passed away on October 23.
Case filed, investigation underway
Police have filed a case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and are actively investigating.
They're checking CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved and waiting for Salman's postmortem report to help move things forward.