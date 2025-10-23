Kerala man dies in Mozambique boat capsize; body arrives soon

Sreerag leaves behind wife, 2 young daughters

Sreerag was an electro-technical officer with Scorpio Marine and had just returned to work in Mozambique after six months at home with his family.

He leaves behind his wife Jithu and two young daughters.

Five people are still missing—including another Malayali named Indrajith—as Indian and Mozambican authorities continue search efforts and stay in touch with affected families.