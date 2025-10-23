Next Article
Kerala man dies in Mozambique boat capsize; body arrives soon
India
Sreerag Radhakrishnan, a 35-year-old from Thevalakkara, Kerala, lost his life when a boat carrying 21 people (including 14 Indians) capsized near Beira Port, Mozambique, on October 16 after strong waves struck the vessel.
His body will be brought back to India on October 24—first landing in Mumbai before heading home.
Sreerag leaves behind wife, 2 young daughters
Sreerag was an electro-technical officer with Scorpio Marine and had just returned to work in Mozambique after six months at home with his family.
He leaves behind his wife Jithu and two young daughters.
Five people are still missing—including another Malayali named Indrajith—as Indian and Mozambican authorities continue search efforts and stay in touch with affected families.