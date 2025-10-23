Major reservoirs in India at 91% capacity: Central Water Commission
India's 161 major reservoirs are holding strong at about 91% capacity, says the Central Water Commission.
This is pretty impressive considering the country saw 13% less rainfall than usual after the monsoon this October.
Interestingly, South India actually got a big surplus—up by 79%.
Reservoirs in western India almost maxed out
Western India is leading the pack, with Maharashtra and Gujarat's reservoirs almost maxed out.
Central and southern states aren't far behind, thanks to high levels in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
But it's not all even—northern and eastern regions are lagging a bit, especially West Bengal at just 53%.
Still, these healthy water levels are great news for farmers starting rabi crop planting right now.
Plus, more rain from the North-East monsoon is on the way next week to help keep things steady.