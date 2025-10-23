Major reservoirs in India at 91% capacity: Central Water Commission

Reservoirs in western India almost maxed out

Western India is leading the pack, with Maharashtra and Gujarat's reservoirs almost maxed out.

Central and southern states aren't far behind, thanks to high levels in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

But it's not all even—northern and eastern regions are lagging a bit, especially West Bengal at just 53%.

Still, these healthy water levels are great news for farmers starting rabi crop planting right now.

Plus, more rain from the North-East monsoon is on the way next week to help keep things steady.