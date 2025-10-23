Next Article
Why Rajnath Singh praised Indian Navy's Operation Sindoor
India
After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam this May, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Navy for Operation Sindoor.
The Navy quickly deployed its carrier group, submarines, and aircraft, keeping Pakistan's naval forces stuck close to their own shores.
Operation Sindoor also helped protect merchant ships
Singh pointed out that the Navy's presence in the Indian Ocean Region helps keep things stable for friendly nations and puts pressure on anyone threatening security.
Over six months, they protected 335 merchant ships carrying $5.6 billion worth of cargo—showing India can step up when it counts.
Plus, with most of their gear made in India, it's a boost for local industry and self-reliance too.