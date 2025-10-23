Next Article
Andhra Pradesh sets up control rooms as depression hits state
India
A depression over the Bay of Bengal is bringing heavy rain and strong winds (up to 65km/h) to coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from October 21-23.
The state has set up special control rooms in all district collectorates to help people stay safe and get emergency updates.
Emergency teams on standby across major districts
Flooding, waterlogging, and traffic issues are likely—especially in cities and low-lying spots.
Officials are urging everyone to stay indoors if possible and reach out to local control rooms for any urgent help.
Emergency teams are on standby across major districts to keep things under control and protect lives, property, and essential services.