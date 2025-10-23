Delhi's air quality crosses 300; GRAP Stage-II kicks in

Expect more water sprinklers and vacuum sweepers cleaning major roads every day. There are tighter rules on diesel generators, a wider ban on burning coal and firewood, and extra dust checks at construction sites. Parking fees are also going up to nudge people away from driving their own cars.

PUC checks are now mandatory

Delhi Traffic Police is now actively stopping vehicles to check for valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

If your car doesn't have one, it could be fined or even towed away.

With Diwali coming up soon, authorities have indicated that measures will be reviewed regularly and may be adjusted based on air quality trends.