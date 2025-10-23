Next Article
Karnataka: Heavy rains flood Hassan district, submerge farmlands
Heavy rains over the past day have flooded Hassan district in Karnataka, submerging farmlands, plantations, and shops—especially in Konanur.
Breached embankments at Markuli and Savanthanahalli have made things worse by flooding roads and fields.
Hemavathi reservoir near max capacity
The Hemavathi reservoir is nearly at its max capacity, with inflows reaching 16,394 cusecs.
Since this reservoir supplies water to Hassan, Mandya, and Tumkur districts, officials are warning people downstream about possible sudden water releases.
Travel has been disrupted in some areas, with motorists facing difficulties and certain roads flooded, as engineers keep a close watch on the situation.