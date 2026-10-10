Rajasthan police allegedly detained CJP activists before Jantar Mantar protest
On Friday, Rajasthan police allegedly detained at least three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists to stop them from joining a planned protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The party says its members faced harassment, and party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said the policemen manhandled Deepak Baliyan, CJP's organizational co-in-charge, despite his fractured leg.
CJP movement curbed, 14 students detained
Baliyan also said police took his belongings without paperwork and police were deployed to restrict his movements.
Other CJP activists were either detained or put under house arrest in Sikar and Neem Ka Thana.
To manage crowds, nine trains to Delhi were canceled.
Meanwhile, 14 students heading to the protest from Madhya Pradesh were also detained by local police, who cited "orders from above."