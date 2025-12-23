Rajasthan: Protests erupt over Aravalli mining threat

Why does it matter?

The Aravalli Hills are crucial for protecting Rajasthan from turning into desert and help secure water for northwest India.

Past mining has already damaged green cover in nearby Haryana.

Environmentalists warn that opening up more of the Aravallis could hurt local communities and wildlife.

For now, officials say only a tiny area will be mined until further studies are done, but activists want a full review of the decision to keep these hills safe for future generations.