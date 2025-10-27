Next Article
Rajasthan weather: Heavy rain lashes eastern districts; Udaipur, Kota on alert
Rajasthan woke up to a major weather change this Monday as clouds rolled into Jaipur and heavy rain drenched several eastern districts.
Khatholi in Kota district saw a whopping 69mm of rain in just 24 hours, while western parts mostly stayed dry with only some drizzle.
Weather department issues alert
The weather department says moderate to heavy showers are likely across Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur through Tuesday.
Some spots in Kota and Udaipur could even see very heavy rainfall.
More light-to-moderate rain is expected later this week in southern Rajasthan.