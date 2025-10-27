Next Article
Supreme Court wants CBI on board for digital arrest cases
India
The Supreme Court has proposed that investigations into "digital arrest" cases be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
This comes after a couple in Ambala lost nearly ₹1 crore to a scam using fake court orders.
The judges want state governments to share details of these cases, aiming for a more unified crackdown.
International networks behind many of these scams
Turns out, many of these scams are run by international networks, with links traced to places like Myanmar and Thailand.
Some aren't just about stealing money—people are being tricked by fake job offers and then forced into labor.
The Supreme Court has asked states to send over all their digital arrest case info so the CBI can take a coordinated shot at stopping this growing problem.