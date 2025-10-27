Lawrence Bishnoi aide among 50 Haryana youths deported from US

Lakhwinder Singh, a 25-year-old gangster from Haryana 's Kaithal district, was recently deported from the United States . He was wanted in India for multiple cases of extortion and firing incidents. The Haryana Police had issued a Look Out Circular against him in 2023 and a Red Corner Notice through Interpol in 2024. His deportation marks the first successful deportation from the US in a transnational gang case handled by the Haryana Special Task Force (STF).

Criminal history Singh's criminal history and links to organized crime Singh, also known as Lakha, is a close associate of Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He has more than 13 FIRs registered against him across the districts of Sonipat, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Kaithal, and Ambala in Haryana. His charges include attempted murder, extortion, illegal arms possession, and criminal intimidation. The STF coordinated with national agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and international bodies for his legal deportation from the US on October 25.

Crime crackdown STF's ongoing battle against organized crime The STF has been actively cracking down on organized crime, with over 220 gang-related arrests in 2025 alone. This includes targeted actions and proactive surveillance that have led to a decline in extortion calls. Haryana DGP O.P. Singh called the deportation a "major success of STF against organized crime." Haryana STF SP Vikrant Bhushan said this arrest was possible due to seamless collaboration between multiple agencies, including the FBI.