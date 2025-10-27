India to soon introduce international transit facility at domestic airports

Here's how it will work

If you're coming from a tier-II city without direct international flights, you'll clear security and immigration right at your starting airport, and your bags get checked through all the way.

At the main hub, you just walk through a special corridor to the international departures area—no extra security lines.

This move aims to cut down transit times and bring Indian airports up to global standards seen in places like Dubai and Singapore.

If it works well, expect this system across more airports soon.