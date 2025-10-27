India to soon introduce international transit facility at domestic airports
India is planning a pilot project to make switching from domestic to international flights at big airports way easier—especially if you're flying in from a smaller city.
The idea is to help travelers avoid the usual hassles and long waits, with the Civil Aviation Minister confirming that the project is awaiting final approvals.
Here's how it will work
If you're coming from a tier-II city without direct international flights, you'll clear security and immigration right at your starting airport, and your bags get checked through all the way.
At the main hub, you just walk through a special corridor to the international departures area—no extra security lines.
This move aims to cut down transit times and bring Indian airports up to global standards seen in places like Dubai and Singapore.
If it works well, expect this system across more airports soon.