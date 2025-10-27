Cyclone Montha intensifies; red alert in Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Montha is expected to strengthen into a severe storm by Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and winds up to 110km/h as it nears the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh, warning of thunderstorms and rough weather, while Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are forecast to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms.
PM Modi speaks to Naidu about preparations
Andhra Pradesh has declared a red alert in several districts—schools in Nellore are closed and 144 relief centers are set up just in case. Officials are also managing dam water levels to prevent flooding.
Odisha isn't taking chances either, with disaster response teams on standby across eight districts.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi checked in with Chief Minister Naidu about preparations, and fishermen have been told to stay ashore for the next five days for safety.