Cyclone Montha intensifies; red alert in Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi speaks to Naidu about preparations

Andhra Pradesh has declared a red alert in several districts—schools in Nellore are closed and 144 relief centers are set up just in case. Officials are also managing dam water levels to prevent flooding.

Odisha isn't taking chances either, with disaster response teams on standby across eight districts.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi checked in with Chief Minister Naidu about preparations, and fishermen have been told to stay ashore for the next five days for safety.