Delhi-NCR's air quality dips to 'very poor' levels
Delhi-NCR is struggling with heavy air pollution after Diwali (October 20, 2025), with Air Quality Index (AQI) readings regularly topping 300—well into the "very poor" and "severe" range, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
Breathing this air isn't just uncomfortable—it's risky. People are dealing with coughs, eye irritation, and many are staying indoors or relying on masks and purifiers.
With pollution levels stubbornly high across Delhi and neighboring cities like Noida, experts say urgent action—like stopping stubble burning—is needed to help everyone breathe easier.