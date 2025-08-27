Rajasthan woman gives birth to her 17th child

Family struggles to make ends meet

The Kalbeliya family gets by collecting and selling scrap since they have no steady income.

Out of their 16 previous children, five sadly passed away soon after birth. Some of their surviving kids are now adults with families of their own.

Feeding everyone is tough—Kavra Kalbeliya has taken out high-interest loans just to put food on the table but is still in debt.

Even though the government approved them for housing, they remain in a makeshift hut because the land isn't in Kavra's name.

They have been living in a hut made of plastic sheets and bamboo sticks.