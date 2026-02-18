Rajasthan: Woman, partner kill husband to be together, arrested

How police cracked the case

On January 16, Dayal and the minor attacked Bhajanlal with sticks and strangled him using a rope, causing him to lose consciousness.

Thinking he was dead, they carried his body 50km by motorbike—but when he woke up, they assaulted him again with bricks before dumping his body and the two-wheeler into a canal; the body was later recovered about 270km away due to the canal's strong current.

At first, police had little to go on, but relying on technical analysis and local intelligence inputs, and noting that Indraa Devi remained in constant contact with Dayal while the crime was being committed, they pieced together what happened and made the arrests.