Rajnath Singh meets Dong Jun in Bishkek to calm LAC
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh sat down with China's Admiral Dong Jun in Bishkek during the SCO defense ministers' meeting.
Their main focus? Keeping things calm along the India-China border (the LAC) and talking through bigger regional security issues, especially with tensions rising in West Asia.
This is all part of India's ongoing push to ease things with China after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Rajnath Singh discusses S-400, defense training
Singh didn't stop there. He also met defense leaders from Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.
With Russia, he discussed important projects like the S-400 missile systems.
Talks with Belarus centered on defense training and capacity building.
These meetings highlight India's effort to build stronger partnerships and keep its borders secure through open conversation.