Rajnath Singh meets Dong Jun in Bishkek to calm LAC India Apr 29, 2026

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh sat down with China's Admiral Dong Jun in Bishkek during the SCO defense ministers' meeting.

Their main focus? Keeping things calm along the India-China border (the LAC) and talking through bigger regional security issues, especially with tensions rising in West Asia.

This is all part of India's ongoing push to ease things with China after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.