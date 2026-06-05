Rajnath Singh says India stronger under Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh says India has become a strong, influential nation under Prime Minister Modi.
Speaking at a World Environment Day event in Lucknow, he shared that India's global reputation and economy have grown.
"India is no longer weak but has become powerful," he said, pointing to the country's rising credibility.
Rajnath Singh cites 3%+ inflation
Singh highlighted that India's inflation is just over 3%, way lower than the 30% or more seen in some other countries right now.
He also joined the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign by planting a sapling, encouraging everyone to plant trees and help protect nature.