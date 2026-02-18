Ramadan moon sighting today: Here's when and where to look
India
Ramadan kicks off today (Feb 18) in the UAE and Saudi Arabia after the crescent moon was spotted there.
In India, committees will check for the moon after sunset—if it's seen, fasting starts Thursday (Feb 19).
Best time to spot crescent in different cities
The best time to spot the crescent is between 6:15pm and 6:45pm IST, looking west right after sunset.
For specific cities: North India (like Delhi, Jaipur): 6:02-6:48pm South (Chennai, Hyderabad): 6:10-7:00pm West (Mumbai, Ahmedabad): 6:40-7:10pm Kolkata from 5:50pm.
How to spot the moon
Just head outside about 15-25 minutes after sunset and scan the western sky—binoculars help if you have them!
Committees and local scholars will confirm if it's official.
Ramadan lasts 29-30 days, with Eid al-Fitr expected on Friday, March 20.