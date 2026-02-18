Ramadan moon sighting today: Here's when and where to look

The best time to spot the crescent is between 6:15pm and 6:45pm IST, looking west right after sunset. For specific cities: North India (like Delhi , Jaipur): 6:02-6:48pm South (Chennai, Hyderabad): 6:10-7:00pm West (Mumbai, Ahmedabad): 6:40-7:10pm Kolkata from 5:50pm.

How to spot the moon

Just head outside about 15-25 minutes after sunset and scan the western sky—binoculars help if you have them!

Committees and local scholars will confirm if it's official.

Ramadan lasts 29-30 days, with Eid al-Fitr expected on Friday, March 20.