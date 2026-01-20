Rampaging elephant leaves 20 dead in Jharkhand villages
A wild elephant went on a nine-day rampage in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, killing at least 20 people—including children and a mahout—since New Year's Day.
The attacks started in Bandijhari village and continued through Sowan and Babaria, leaving families devastated and the region on edge.
Elephant still at large; villagers living in fear
Despite search teams using drones and tranquilizer units, the elephant hasn't been caught and remains at large.
Over 300 personnel are involved, but the animal keeps slipping away into dense forests.
With 15 injured and over 20 villages barricading themselves indoors or leaving their farms, fear is running high.
Why is this happening?
Experts say these deadly encounters are rising because elephants are losing their forest homes.
About 500 people are killed by elephants in India each year — a reminder of how tricky it's become for wildlife and people to share space.