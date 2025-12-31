Ranchi court acquits man after rats eat seized ganja

Why the case fell apart

On December 19, 2025, the judge acquitted Rai because there just wasn't enough solid evidence left.

Not only did rats destroy all the seized ganja in police storage, but seven officers gave conflicting stories about how and when they caught him.

The vehicle itself had no engine or chassis numbers linking it to Rai, and there were no independent witnesses despite the busy highway.

With so many gaps in the story—and missing evidence—the court said it couldn't convict him.