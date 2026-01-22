Rare red aurora lights up Ladakh during solar storm
On January 19, 2026, Ladakh's night sky got a rare treat—an auroral display, usually only seen near the poles.
The Indian Astronomical Observatory at Hanle caught the display with its all-sky camera.
Why was this so special?
Auroras almost never show up this far south (around 32°N), so seeing an auroral display in India is a big deal.
It happened because charged particles from the sun messed with Earth's magnetic field—another sign that Solar Cycle 25 is heating up.
This event also shows why Hanle's Dark Sky Reserve is such an awesome spot for catching rare space sights.
What makes Hanle perfect for skywatching?
Hanle sits high up with super dark skies and clear weather—ideal for spotting things like this aurora.
With multiple telescopes and a full-sky camera running all night, the observatory helps scientists capture these rare moments in detail.