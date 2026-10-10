Ratna Singh detained by police, CJP says no official notice
India
Ratna Singh, who heads the legal team for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was detained by police on Saturday.
The party says there was no official notice, and shared a video showing at least 25 police personnel surrounding her in a car.
Singh said police told her they were just following orders from above.
Detention ahead of Jantar Mantar 2.0
Singh's detention comes right before CJP's "Jantar Mantar 2.0" protest, which is calling out alleged voter list manipulation and demanding the chief election commissioner step down.
Singh had already reported police trying to detain her at home without reason, describing it as being "illegally detained on the road."
With security tight in Delhi, CJP has shared guidelines for those planning to join the protest.