RBSE to publish Class 10 and 12 schedules by December
India
Waiting for the RBSE board exam dates? The Rajasthan Board is set to drop the Class 10 and 12 exam schedules by December 2026.
While there is no exact date yet, you can keep an eye on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for updates.
The schedule will have subject-wise examination dates, timings, and important instructions.
RBSE exams usually February to March
Looking at previous years, RBSE usually releases schedules around mid-December or early January (last year it was out on December 19).
Exams typically run from February to March, but exact days change every year.
So stay tuned and check the official site regularly so nothing catches you off guard.