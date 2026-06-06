Rekha Gupta seeks safety overhaul after Malviya fire kills 21
India
After a tragic fire in Malviya Nagar that took 21 lives, including several foreign nationals, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for a serious safety overhaul.
The June 3 blaze at a six-story guesthouse revealed big gaps in building safety, and Gupta now wants strict action to stop this from happening again.
Delhi CM orders sealing and evacuations
Gupta has ordered that unsafe high-rises be sealed and upper floors evacuated if needed.
She is pushing for quarterly building inspections using drones and satellite maps, plus switching out fixed glass windows for ones that actually open, so people can escape in emergencies.
There is also a plan for a digital system to track emergency responses, making sure help gets where it is needed fast.