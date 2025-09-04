LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Delhi-NCR relief camps flooded, flyover caves in as Yamuna swells 
Summarize
Delhi-NCR relief camps flooded, flyover caves in as Yamuna swells 
The river's water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 207.48 meters

Delhi-NCR relief camps flooded, flyover caves in as Yamuna swells 

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 04, 2025
09:30 am
What's the story

Relief camps in low-lying areas of Delhi, including Mayur Vihar Phase-I, were inundated on Thursday as the Yamuna River overflowed its banks. The river's water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 207.48 meters at 7:00am, above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. This is consistent with the previous reading of 207.48 meters at 6:00am following a slight increase from 207.47 meters at 5:00am.

Flood impact

Traffic snarls and waterlogging across Delhi

The rising water levels have prompted a flood alert in Delhi. The heavy rains have also caused widespread traffic snarls and waterlogging across the city. In Civil Lines, vehicles were submerged and buildings along Bela Road were flooded. Parts of Kashmere Gate also went underwater due to the overflowing Yamuna River, while in Alipur, a section of a flyover near NH-44 collapsed, forming a crater that swallowed a three-wheeler and injured its driver.

Twitter Post

Visuals of the flyover

Rescue efforts

NDRF and DDMA launch major rescue operations

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) have launched major rescue operations in the affected areas. The NDRF India confirmed that five people were rescued and 626 people, along with 13 livestock, were evacuated to safer places. A joint operation by DDMA North East and Boat Club team at Village Usmanpur, Yamuna Khadar rescued three persons, six dogs, and one calf after an 11-hour-long search operation.

Weather forecast

IMD predicts more rain for next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain for the region over the next few days. A "thunderstorm with rain" is expected on Thursday, followed by moderate to heavy rainfall on September 5 and 6. The IMD has issued a Red nowcast warning for parts of Haryana, including Panipat and Gurugram. An Orange warning has also been issued for regions in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Uttar Pradesh, among others.

Flood situation

Flood conditions worsen in Punjab

In neighboring Punjab, flood conditions have worsened, with 37 fatalities reported till Wednesday. The floods have also damaged crops across 1.75 lakh hectares in 23 districts. Schools and universities across the state are closed till September 7 as a precautionary measure. The Punjab government has announced ₹71 crore for immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected by the floods.