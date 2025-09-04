Delhi-NCR relief camps flooded, flyover caves in as Yamuna swells 

Relief camps in low-lying areas of Delhi , including Mayur Vihar Phase-I, were inundated on Thursday as the Yamuna River overflowed its banks. The river's water level at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 207.48 meters at 7:00am, above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. This is consistent with the previous reading of 207.48 meters at 6:00am following a slight increase from 207.47 meters at 5:00am.

Flood impact Traffic snarls and waterlogging across Delhi The rising water levels have prompted a flood alert in Delhi. The heavy rains have also caused widespread traffic snarls and waterlogging across the city. In Civil Lines, vehicles were submerged and buildings along Bela Road were flooded. Parts of Kashmere Gate also went underwater due to the overflowing Yamuna River, while in Alipur, a section of a flyover near NH-44 collapsed, forming a crater that swallowed a three-wheeler and injured its driver.

Twitter Post Visuals of the flyover #WATCH | Delhi | A portion of the flyover on National Highway 44 under the Alipur police station area caved in following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/za3L1jKwdG — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

Rescue efforts NDRF and DDMA launch major rescue operations The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) have launched major rescue operations in the affected areas. The NDRF India confirmed that five people were rescued and 626 people, along with 13 livestock, were evacuated to safer places. A joint operation by DDMA North East and Boat Club team at Village Usmanpur, Yamuna Khadar rescued three persons, six dogs, and one calf after an 11-hour-long search operation.

Weather forecast IMD predicts more rain for next few days The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain for the region over the next few days. A "thunderstorm with rain" is expected on Thursday, followed by moderate to heavy rainfall on September 5 and 6. The IMD has issued a Red nowcast warning for parts of Haryana, including Panipat and Gurugram. An Orange warning has also been issued for regions in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Uttar Pradesh, among others.