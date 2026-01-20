Republic Day 2026: Army's new parade style, animal squads, and EU guests India Jan 20, 2026

This year's Republic Day Parade on January 26 at Kartavya Path is going big—think a fresh phased battle formation by the Indian Army, and for the first time, animal squads like Bactrian camels for Ladakh and Zanskar ponies for Siachen joining in.

The parade will also spotlight homegrown tanks, missiles, and seven marching contingents of the Indian Army.

Plus, it's the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram," so expect some extra cultural flair.