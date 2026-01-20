Republic Day 2026: Army's new parade style, animal squads, and EU guests
This year's Republic Day Parade on January 26 at Kartavya Path is going big—think a fresh phased battle formation by the Indian Army, and for the first time, animal squads like Bactrian camels for Ladakh and Zanskar ponies for Siachen joining in.
The parade will also spotlight homegrown tanks, missiles, and seven marching contingents of the Indian Army.
Plus, it's the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram," so expect some extra cultural flair.
Why should you care?
It's not just about the military show—this parade is blending tradition with tech. You'll see robotic mules alongside classic tanks, showing off India's defense upgrades.
And with top European Union leaders as chief guests this year, it's clear India-EU ties are getting stronger.
If you're into how culture meets innovation (or just want to catch those epic flypasts), this one's worth a watch.