Republic Day 2026: Battle array debut and Vande Mataram's big moment

Get ready for a lineup that includes the newly formed Bhairav Light Commando Battalion, a Universal Rocket Launcher, the Shaktibaan Regiment, and a flypast with Rafale, Su-30s, MiG-29s, and more. You'll also spot Zanskari ponies and camels marching along—because what's a parade without some animal power?

Culture gets the spotlight

Thirty creative tableaux will roll out themes like "Swatantrata ka mantr - Vande Mataram" and "Samriddhi ka mantr - Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The Ministry of Culture is bringing out the original Vande Mataram manuscript, backed by folk artists from all over India.

Plus, a member of the present generation, represented by Gen-Z, will stand and render Vande Mataram—making sure tradition meets today.