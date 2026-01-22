Republic Day 2026: Battle array debut and Vande Mataram's big moment
This year's Republic Day Parade on January 26 is set to be extra special, celebrating 150 years of "Vande Mataram" alongside the Constitution's 77th birthday.
For the first time, the parade at Kartavya Path will feature a "Battle Array Formation," showing off Army gear in real combat order—a clear nod to India's military upgrades and deep-rooted traditions.
What's new on parade day?
Get ready for a lineup that includes the newly formed Bhairav Light Commando Battalion, a Universal Rocket Launcher, the Shaktibaan Regiment, and a flypast with Rafale, Su-30s, MiG-29s, and more.
You'll also spot Zanskari ponies and camels marching along—because what's a parade without some animal power?
Culture gets the spotlight
Thirty creative tableaux will roll out themes like "Swatantrata ka mantr - Vande Mataram" and "Samriddhi ka mantr - Atmanirbhar Bharat."
The Ministry of Culture is bringing out the original Vande Mataram manuscript, backed by folk artists from all over India.
Plus, a member of the present generation, represented by Gen-Z, will stand and render Vande Mataram—making sure tradition meets today.