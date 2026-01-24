Republic Day 2026: Delhi locks down with snipers and anti-drone squads after Red Fort blast

Why does it matter?

With memories of the November blast still fresh—13 lives lost and suspected links to a Pulwama-based doctor—the city is on high alert.

Around 75 government and private offices will remain closed, NSG snipers now watch from rooftops like the National Museum, and anti-drone teams have been deployed at each building.

For anyone in or around central Delhi this week, expect tighter checks but also reassurance that safety is top priority.