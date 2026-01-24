Republic Day 2026: Delhi locks down with snipers and anti-drone squads after Red Fort blast
After a deadly car explosion near the Red Fort and amid investigations suggesting terror links, Delhi is stepping up security for Republic Day.
All construction-related activity around Kartavya Path under the Central Vista project has been halted, and construction sites in and around the Central Vista will remain sealed until the evening of January 26.
The Defence Ministry isn't taking any chances this year.
Why does it matter?
With memories of the November blast still fresh—13 lives lost and suspected links to a Pulwama-based doctor—the city is on high alert.
Around 75 government and private offices will remain closed, NSG snipers now watch from rooftops like the National Museum, and anti-drone teams have been deployed at each building.
For anyone in or around central Delhi this week, expect tighter checks but also reassurance that safety is top priority.