Republic Day 2026: EU leaders join India's big 'Vande Mataram' celebration
India
This year's Republic Day is extra special—India is marking 151 years of the iconic song "Vande Mataram" on January 26, 2026.
European Union leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen will be at Kartavya Path with President Murmu and PM Modi for the festivities.
Why should you care?
The parade isn't just about military power—think BrahMos missiles, new rocket launchers, and even military dogs—but also a massive cultural showcase with creative floats from across India.
Plus, having top EU leaders here could help restart important trade talks between India and Europe.
Even the seating gets a fresh twist this year: named after rivers instead of VIPs.
It's a blend of tradition, global friendships, and some cool new touches—definitely worth tuning in for!