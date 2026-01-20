Republic Day 2026: EU leaders join India's big 'Vande Mataram' celebration

Why should you care?

The parade isn't just about military power—think BrahMos missiles, new rocket launchers, and even military dogs—but also a massive cultural showcase with creative floats from across India.

Plus, having top EU leaders here could help restart important trade talks between India and Europe.

Even the seating gets a fresh twist this year: named after rivers instead of VIPs.

It's a blend of tradition, global friendships, and some cool new touches—definitely worth tuning in for!