Republic Day 2026: Karnataka's 'Millets to Microchips' tableau
Republic Day Parade 2026 is all about celebrating India's journey from tradition to tech.
On January 26, you'll see 30 creative tableaux from across the country, built around "Vande Mataram" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat," marking the national song's 150th year.
Karnataka's entry stands out—it literally goes from millets and farmers to robots and microchips, showing off how far we've come.
What else is cool this year?
Bihar's tableau depicts makhana (fox nuts) from pond to plate and was made in just a month.
Delhi is rolling out its new Parliament building, Bharat Mandapam, Signature Bridge, and Yashobhoomi.
Gujarat throws it back with a story of India's freedom movement featuring Gandhi.
The Armed Forces are bringing Rafale jets and Akash missiles for their "Operation Sindoor" tableau.
Plus, there are dancers from Chennai performing peacock mayilattam and tributes to gallantry award winners—so it's a real mix of culture, history, and future vibes.
Why should you check it out?
It's not just floats—2,500 artists will perform for an audience of 10,000 people.
The parade blends heritage with innovation and shows off what makes India unique: unity in diversity, big dreams powered by tech, and some serious cultural pride—all wrapped up in one epic event.