Republic Day 2026: Karnataka's 'Millets to Microchips' tableau

What else is cool this year?

Bihar's tableau depicts makhana (fox nuts) from pond to plate and was made in just a month.

Delhi is rolling out its new Parliament building, Bharat Mandapam, Signature Bridge, and Yashobhoomi.

Gujarat throws it back with a story of India's freedom movement featuring Gandhi.

The Armed Forces are bringing Rafale jets and Akash missiles for their "Operation Sindoor" tableau.

Plus, there are dancers from Chennai performing peacock mayilattam and tributes to gallantry award winners—so it's a real mix of culture, history, and future vibes.