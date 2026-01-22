Republic Day 2026: Tableaux to feature robotics, AR/VR, 3D printing
This year's Republic Day Parade on January 26 is set to blend tradition with tech.
Expect to see 30 vibrant floats at Kartavya Path—some of which may include robotics, AR/VR, 3D printing, and special effects—many expected to reflect the announced themes of "The Mantra of Self-Reliance - Vande Mataram" and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
How are the tableaux different this year?
Designs are getting a serious upgrade. An expert panel picks sketches for their creativity and how well they fit the theme.
They're especially looking for cool tech features like moving parts or AR—and participating entities are expected to engage young qualified designers from renowned institutions.
The focus is on keeping things simple but striking, often using local crafts so everyone gets the message.
What's worth watching out for?
Each state brings something unique: Tamil Nadu highlights its electric vehicle scene; Kerala highlights its Water Metro and 100% Digital Kerala; Odisha tells its "Soil to Silicon" story.
The Navy's float showcases maritime history and modern capabilities.