Republic Day 2026: 'Vande Mataram' gets the spotlight at 77th celebration
This Republic Day, India's going big on "150 Years of Vande Mataram."
The iconic national song that once fired up the freedom movement is now center stage for the 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026.
It's a nod to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's song, which has become a symbol of unity and independence.
What's happening this year?
From January 19 to 26, expect cultural programs all over India.
The Kartavya Path parade will roll out 30 creative tableaux themed around "Swatantrata ka mantr - Vande Mataram" and "Samriddhi ka mantr - Atmanirbhar Bharat," showing off everything from tech progress to women's empowerment.
Art, music, and more
The parade route will be lined with paintings inspired by 1920s interpretations illustrating the verses of Vande Mataram—think Insta-worthy visuals everywhere you look.
Plus, there'll be band displays at Chattopadhyay's West Bengal home and events such as the National School Band Competition.
It's all about celebrating creativity, self-reliance, and what brings people together.