Republic Day 2026: 'Vande Mataram' gets the spotlight at 77th celebration

From January 19 to 26, expect cultural programs all over India. The Kartavya Path parade will roll out 30 creative tableaux themed around "Swatantrata ka mantr - Vande Mataram" and "Samriddhi ka mantr - Atmanirbhar Bharat," showing off everything from tech progress to women's empowerment.

Art, music, and more

The parade route will be lined with paintings inspired by 1920s interpretations illustrating the verses of Vande Mataram—think Insta-worthy visuals everywhere you look.

Plus, there'll be band displays at Chattopadhyay's West Bengal home and events such as the National School Band Competition.

It's all about celebrating creativity, self-reliance, and what brings people together.