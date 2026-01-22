Republic Day 2026: What to expect from India's 77th parade
India's 77th Republic Day is coming up on January 26, with the big parade happening at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
PM Modi will kick things off at the National War Memorial, and this year's event brings some fresh highlights—including a brand-new Army "Battle Array" formation.
Parade highlights you shouldn't miss
The Army's "Battle Array Formation" will showcase modern weapons systems, drones, and special regiments, plus a unique animal squad featuring Bactrian camels and Zanskar ponies.
The Air Force is set for an epic flypast with Rafale jets and Apaches, while 30 colorful tableaux from across India will roll by.
Expect performances from around 2,500 artists—basically a full-on celebration of culture and military pride.
How to catch it live
You can watch the entire parade live on Doordarshan or stream it on PIB and MyGov YouTube channels.
It's one of those rare moments when tradition meets tech—so you can tune in wherever you are.