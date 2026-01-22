Republic Day 2026: What to expect from India's 77th parade

Parade highlights you shouldn't miss

The Army's "Battle Array Formation" will showcase modern weapons systems, drones, and special regiments, plus a unique animal squad featuring Bactrian camels and Zanskar ponies.

The Air Force is set for an epic flypast with Rafale jets and Apaches, while 30 colorful tableaux from across India will roll by.

Expect performances from around 2,500 artists—basically a full-on celebration of culture and military pride.