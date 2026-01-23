Republic Day 2026: What you can (and can't) bring to Kartavya Path

Heading to the 77th Republic Day parade in Delhi? Heads up—Delhi Police has banned a bunch of items at Kartavya Path this year. Bags, food, water bottles, tobacco, alcohol, sharp objects (like knives and scissors), flammable stuff, power banks, professional cameras, drones, umbrellas, toys, balloons and stick flags are all on the no-go list. It's all about keeping things safe for everyone.

Security is tight—here's what to expect Expect serious security: there'll be CCTV with facial recognition, anti-drone units and snipers around.

Gates open at 7:00am and the parade kicks off at 10:30am.

Plan to arrive early (think 2-3 hours ahead) via Metro from Central Secretariat for smooth entry and frisking.

What you can bring—and how to get help You're good to carry your phone and a handheld flag (just no poles).

Don't forget your photo ID and entry pass—they're must-haves for getting in.

If you need help or have questions on the day, look out for dedicated help desks set up just for visitors.