Republic Day 2026: What's new and exciting?

India's 77th Republic Day is coming up on January 26, and this year's parade is all about "150 years of Vande Mataram" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat." Special guests include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Army animals hit the parade for the 1st time For the first time ever, an Army animal squad will join the show—think Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, raptors, and a bunch of specially trained dogs.

These animals aren't just for looks; they help with patrols in tough spots like Ladakh and even pitch in on counterterrorism tasks.

Military tech takes center stage (plus epic flypast) The parade isn't holding back on firepower: expect to see tanks like T-90s and Arjuns, artillery, missiles (hello BrahMos), drones, UGVs, ATVs—the works.

And don't miss the flypast with 29 aircraft including Rafales, Su-30s, MiG-29s, Apaches... basically a sky full of awesome.