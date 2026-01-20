Republic Day 2026: What's new and exciting?
India's 77th Republic Day is coming up on January 26, and this year's parade is all about "150 years of Vande Mataram" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat."
Special guests include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.
Army animals hit the parade for the 1st time
For the first time ever, an Army animal squad will join the show—think Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, raptors, and a bunch of specially trained dogs.
These animals aren't just for looks; they help with patrols in tough spots like Ladakh and even pitch in on counterterrorism tasks.
Military tech takes center stage (plus epic flypast)
The parade isn't holding back on firepower: expect to see tanks like T-90s and Arjuns, artillery, missiles (hello BrahMos), drones, UGVs, ATVs—the works.
And don't miss the flypast with 29 aircraft including Rafales, Su-30s, MiG-29s, Apaches... basically a sky full of awesome.
Want to watch it live?
Tickets are up for grabs online from January 5 (₹20-₹100 at aamantran.mod.gov.in).
Getting there is easier this year too—free metro rides plus park-and-ride options from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium or Palika Bazaar make it simple to join the celebration.