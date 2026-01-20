Republic Day: Indian Navy's tableau to highlight maritime heritage
The Indian Navy is bringing a fresh vibe to this year's Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026, with a tableau themed 'Anchored in Tradition — Sailing into Self-Reliance and Innovation.'
Expect to see models of iconic ships and submarines like INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri, the Maratha-era ship Gurab, and even a Kalvari-class submarine—all blending India's rich maritime past with its modern naval strength.
Other details
One standout moment will be the tribute to Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A for their all-women circumnavigation on INSV Tarini.
The naval marching group features 144 young personnel (average age just 25), led by Lieutenant Karan Nagyal.
Vice Admiral Praveen Nair shared that the display is all about showing the navy's dedication to protecting India's seas and pushing for self-reliance.
Plus, there'll be an 80-member naval band—including six women Agniveers—and big cultural performances marking 150 years of "Vande Mataram."