Republic Day Parade 2026: S-400 system to feature in tableau

The 2026 Republic Day Parade will showcase India's advanced S-400 air defense system for the first time. The display will be part of the Department of Military Affairs tableau, titled "Tri-Services Tableau - Operation Sindoor." This year's parade will highlight the operational synergy and successful joint operations of India's armed forces .

Defense achievement S-400 system's role in Operation Sindoor The S-400 system was instrumental during "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terror infrastructure in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh earlier confirmed that five Pakistani fighter jets were shot down by India's S-400 during this operation. Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar will lead the parade for the fourth consecutive time, with 6,050 military personnel participating in the parade.

Parade details Republic Day parade to feature 30 tableaux The 77th Republic Day parade will feature a total of 30 tableaux, including 17 from States and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from Ministries, Departments, and Services. The themes for this year's celebrations are "Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram" and "Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat." These themes commemorate 150 years of India's national song, Vande Mataram, and celebrate the country's progress through self-reliance.

