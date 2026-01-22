Retired Colonel accuses son-in-law of assault, phone theft in Mumbai

What happened and what's next?

Singh's five-year-old granddaughter has a court-ordered visitation plan with both parents.

When Zohar came to the college with his cousin demanding to see her, Singh refused, leading to an argument that allegedly got physical—Singh says Zohar knocked his phone away and left with it.

Singh filed a police complaint following the incident; now, Zohar faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing hurt.

Police are still investigating before deciding on further action.