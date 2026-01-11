Next Article
Retired Lt Gen K S Mann dies in hit-and-run accident
India
Retired Lieutenant General K S Mann lost his life after a hit-and-run near his Panchkula home on Friday evening.
He was out for his evening walk when an unknown vehicle struck him.
Though people nearby rushed him to Command Hospital, Chandimandir, he sadly passed away the next morning.
Investigation and family
Police are searching for the driver, checking CCTV footage from nearby areas since there were no cameras at the scene.
Mann is survived by his wife and two sons—one serves as a Colonel in the Indian Army, and the other is with Canadian Police.
The loss has sparked condolences from across the country.