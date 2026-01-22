Retired Mumbai officer scammed out of ₹16.5L by fake NIA agents
A 75-year-old retired BMC official from Andheri East lost ₹16.5 lakh after scammers pretended to be Delhi Anti-Terrorism Squad officers and later an NIA officer.
The fraudsters called him on December 11, accused him of being linked to a bomb blast, and pressured him into a video call on Signal with a fake "NIA officer."
They claimed his bank account was involved in laundering ₹7 crore and threatened arrest unless he transferred his money to "verify" whether deposits were from legal sources.
What happened next
After realizing he'd been tricked and blocked by the scammers, the victim reported everything to cyber police.
The case is under investigation, with police working to track down those responsible.
This scam highlights how easily trust can be misused online—even when it sounds official—so staying alert is key.