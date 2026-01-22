Retired Mumbai officer scammed out of ₹16.5L by fake NIA agents India Jan 22, 2026

A 75-year-old retired BMC official from Andheri East lost ₹16.5 lakh after scammers pretended to be Delhi Anti-Terrorism Squad officers and later an NIA officer.

The fraudsters called him on December 11, accused him of being linked to a bomb blast, and pressured him into a video call on Signal with a fake "NIA officer."

They claimed his bank account was involved in laundering ₹7 crore and threatened arrest unless he transferred his money to "verify" whether deposits were from legal sources.