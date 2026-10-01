RMC issues orange alert for Tirunelveli Thoothukudi until Oct 26
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! Heavy rain is on the way through October 26, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) putting out an orange alert for southern districts like Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi: rainfall could hit 20cm on Wednesday and Thursday.
This round of showers is expected to be stronger in the south than in the north.
October rainfall 12% above normal
Southern spots such as Nagapattinam, Theni, and Ramanathapuram are likely to get drenched, while Madurai and Karur will shift from heat to wet weather.
Even Chennai might see moderate rain and thunderstorms.
Thanks to a lively northeast monsoon, October's rainfall is already 12% above normal.
No cyclone worries, though.